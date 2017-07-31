Tropical Depression Emily: Monday Night Update

Emily moves eastward across central Florida, just north of Lake Okeechobee.

At 11pm, the center of Tropical Depression Emily was located near latitude 27.5 north, longitude 81.0 west. Emily is moving toward the east near 9 mph. A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected early Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Emily will move offshore of the east-central Florida coast Tuesday morning and then accelerate northeastward over the western Atlantic through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 30 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible once Emily moves over the Atlantic Ocean.

Emily is expected to produce additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches across southern Florida and the Florida Keys. Isolated storm totals up to 8 inches possible.

Here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcounty, we will see a higher risk of rip currents and rough seas. On Monday, Tybee Ocean Rescue reported 13 water rescues. A small craft advisory is in effect as well.