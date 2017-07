Cooperstown, NY – John Schuerholz was the Atlanta Braves General Manager from 1990 to 2007. When John took over the Braves instantly became a contender and eventually a power house in the National League. In his first year in the front office the Braves went from worst to first as they won the National League Pennant. The Braves eventually won it all in 1995 over the Cleveland Indians, and the franchise also won a record setting 14 consecutive Division Titles.

