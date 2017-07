SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tomorrow, August 1, is your chance to get on the bus.

SCCPSS Transportation will be running their regular routes for the school year Tuesday morning. Parents and students can take a ride if they’d like – just be at your bus stop at the assigned route time Tuesday morning.

You will have the opportunity to ride to school along the regular route and be dropped off again after.

Routes can be found at www.BUS4STUDENTS.com