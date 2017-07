Long County,

Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting on Woods Circle.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say a man was standing outside a home when someone in a car drove up and fired several rounds.

The man was hit. He was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

No word yet on his condition.

Authorities say they do have a person of interest they’d like to speak with, but so far, they haven’t revealed who that person is.