I-95 lane closures underway this week at Exit 6

ST. MARYS, Ga. (WSAV) – Contractors for the Georgia DOT have scheduled I-95 single lane closures this week in Camden County.

Right lane closures will be utilized northbound from mileposts 5 to 6 and southbound from mileposts 7 to 6 for the construction of widened replacement bridge at Exit 6.

Single lane closures will run from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, July 31 through Thursday, August 3. All work is weather contingent

This is in conjunction with the $41.8 million Colerain Road widening and I-95 interchange reconstruction project.

Colerain Road widening and interchange reconstruction project was awarded to Seaboard Construction Company of Brunswick and should be completed Fall of 2019 depending on weather conditions.

The GDOT advises motorists to expect minor delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.

For real-time information on work status and traffic conditions call 511 or visit 511ga.org.