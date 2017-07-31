Hurricane PrepareATHON Week

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — How can you prepare for a storm? Chatham County Emergency Management Services (CEMS) has partnered with Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure that all residents are disaster ready. Residents are encouraged to learn more about text message alerts, social media, community notification system, emergency weather apps, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios.

Everyday this week will be focused on a different way to prepare for a storm.

Monday: Severe Weather Warning Day

Tuesday: Preparedness Kit Day

Wednesday: Insurance Review Day

Thursday: Evacuation Planning Day

Friday: Business Preparation Day

Friday: Preparathon Telethon Day (Call in to register between 6am – 8pm)

“We want people in Chatham County to know be aware of the communication notifications that we have in the county. We want to make sure they are going to ensure their families safety and betterment during an emergency,” says Chelsea Sawyer, Community Outreach Specialist for CEMA.

