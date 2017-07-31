Hardeeville police search for suspect involved in stolen car wreck

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Hardeeville Police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a wreck with a stolen car on Highway 278.

The suspect ran from the car into a wooded area after it was involved in a wreck near the Sun City entrance.

He has been described as an African American male, tall, slender build, wearing red shorts and no shirt.

Authorities believe the car was stolen have called in K-9 units to search for the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or contact the Hardeeville Police Department at (843)784-2233.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or online here.