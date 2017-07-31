Florida charter captain rescues kitten tossed off bridge

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) – An ordinary day out on the water took a turn for charter boat Captain Jordain Smith when he spotted an animal struggling in the water.

Smith, who owns Let’s Fish Destin Charters in Fort Walton Beach, Florida says it looked like someone had thrown a bag of trash over the side of the Marler Bridge in Destin.

“It hit rather hard, you know, something that high it made a pretty awful splat,” Smith said.

At first, Smith thought it was an otter but quickly realized another animal was struggling in the water.

“I saw these little orange eyes looking at me and, I reach down with my dip net and got it,” he said. “And I picked it up and it latched on and didn’t want to let go. His little heart was beating really fast . It wasn’t much, maybe three or four pounds. And it’s soaking wet, obviously.”

Smith says the cat wasn’t dropped from the top of the bridge, but from his point of view, it was about four pilings in.

“I’m not sure how high that is, but it was a good drop,” he said. “I was so close to the bridge, I actually had to look up underneath my tea top to see the top of the bridge. By the time I saw it, the cat was already in the water when I looked up there.”

The cat was taken to a veterinarian, but Smith plans on eventually reuniting with the kitten to make her a part of his family.

“I’ve got a dog at the house, she’s my princess,” Smith said. “So as long as my dog’s OK with her then, we’re going to keep her around.”

If everything works out, Smith says he already has a name in mind for the kitten: Miracle.