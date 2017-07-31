Deputy hailed as hero for trying to save woman from fire

An Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputy is being called a hero for jumping in to help during a crisis without thinking about his own safety.
On the scene first, Davis sprung into action, surveying the scene and then checking to see if anyone was inside.
“I screamed in there and heard groaning and wow, someone is in there. you have a brief panic session of what do you do what do you do,” explained the Deputy.
“Just so much smoke and you couldn’t see anything and obviously it was hard to breathe.”
“Once i got down low i saw her, i realized thats a human being in there that needs help, i did what i had to do.”
The linoleum hot, bubbling. The smoke covering every inch of the home. Davis stepped up and stepped in to help.
Mary Ellen Gaudette suffered burns on 50% of her body. She was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
“Same situation same building, you would do the same thing?”
“Thats somebody’s mother that’s somebody’s wife,” explained Davis. “Thats somebody’s daughter and if I had even an inkling of a chance I had to take it.”
Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen.