Deputy hailed as hero for trying to save woman from fire

An Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputy is being called a hero for jumping in to help during a crisis without thinking about his own safety.

“A lot of things go through your mind, I have a wife and three boys to think that it was even possible i might see them again, its a little sobering,” said Deputy Paul Davis.

It was Friday afternoon when a blaze broke out at a home on Hodgeville road. Deputy Paul Davis was down the street when the call went out. When he arrived on scene, he saw “Just dark billowing smoke, pouring out from every crack and crevice, through the roof.” On the scene first, Davis sprung into action, surveying the scene and then checking to see if anyone was inside. “I screamed in there and heard groaning and wow, someone is in there. you have a brief panic session of what do you do what do you do,” explained the Deputy. “Just so much smoke and you couldn’t see anything and obviously it was hard to breathe.”

But Davis was able to see Mary Ellen Gaudette through the flames, inside her kitchen.

“She was up against the stove..” “Once i got down low i saw her, i realized thats a human being in there that needs help, i did what i had to do.” The linoleum hot, bubbling. The smoke covering every inch of the home. Davis stepped up and stepped in to help.

“I crawled as fast as I could, grabbed her by the ankle, and pulled us both out.” Mary Ellen Gaudette suffered burns on 50% of her body. She was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.

She died just a day later.. surrounded by family.. “Same situation same building, you would do the same thing?”

“Thats somebody’s mother that’s somebody’s wife,” explained Davis. “Thats somebody’s daughter and if I had even an inkling of a chance I had to take it.”

So does he consider himself a hero?

“No. nope. Just an average father of three boys and my number one job is to be good to my fellow man.” Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen.

53-year-old Mary Ellen Gaudette is survived by her three children.

She will be laid to rest on Wednesday.