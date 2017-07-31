12 Alabama inmates recaptured, one at large

JASPER, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder.

Eleven of those inmates were later recaptured, leaving one still at large.

Officers were using a state helicopter Monday to assist in the search for 24-year-old Brady Andrew Kilpatrick of Cordova, who escaped while jailed on drug charges.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday, which is located about 40 miles northwest of Birmingham.

The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said how the men escaped, and a sheriff’s spokesman didn’t return a message seeking comment.

The inmates are between 18 to 30 years old and were jailed on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to attempted murder.

Authorities ask residents in the Jasper area to stay indoors and turn on all outdoor lights.

A five-hundred dollar reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of the remaining escapee.