Witnesses: Woman killed in crash on Dean Forest Road

Garden City — (WSAV)

Garden City officials are investigating what led to a fatal car crash Sunday afternoon. It happened along Dean Forest Road near Highway 17. Witnesses say an elderly woman swerved her vehicle, it went airborne, and then slammed into a pole.

Several people rushed to the scene to try and get her out of the vehicle, but they couldn’t.

“I ain’t never seen anything like it, maybe on the news, but never in person,” says Shelby Strickland, a witness.

The woman was alert following the crash. Witnesses say she told them her dog was acting up in the car and when she moved it out of the way, she lost control of the vehicle.

We’re told the job wasn’t injured.