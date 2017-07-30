Trump’s travel ban keeps orphan kids from US foster families

President Donald Trump is seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 19, 2017. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that most Americans say the federal courts were acting properly when they blocked President Donald Trump’s travel ban from going into effect. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – An array of new refugee bans and travel limits that the Trump administration says will block terrorists also have halted a three-decade-old U.S. program for so-called unaccompanied refugee minors.

The program is for kids who were made refugees by war or persecution who are orphans or otherwise irreparably separated from their parents.

Since the 1980s, it has brought more than 6,000 refugee children into the United States, including 203 last year.

Now, more than 100 refugee kids who were already matched to American foster families are stranded in limbo around the world while they await the outcome of court hearings in the case.

