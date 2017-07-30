Pet of the Week: Nala

Each Sunday during our 9 o’clock show, we will feature an adoptable pet from one love animal rescue. The mission of one love is to help abandoned, neglected, abused, and unwanted pets by partnering with shelters, rescue groups and the community in order to find the animals permanent and loving homes. All of the one love animals live in foster homes, which helps to make them more adoptable.

If you are interested in adopting Nala or any of the One Love animals head to www.oneloveanimalrescue.com .

If now is not the time for you to adopt, One Love is always looking for fosters, babysitters, transporters, and volunteers of all types. You can sign up to be a volunteer on the website too.