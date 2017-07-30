New website for maintenance and construction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – How’s that pothole repair coming along? City officials in Savannah have launched a new website to help residents stay up-to-day on maintenance and construction projects.

The new Savannah Under Construction website lists more than 300 capital projects under way in Georgia’s oldest city – from street repairs and installation of new park equipment to construction of new public buildings.

The searchable site lets residents look up details including a project’s cost, estimated completion date and contact information for the project manager.

Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez said the website is an effort by City Hall to improve “transparency and accountability” by giving residents a tool to see how their tax dollars are being spent.