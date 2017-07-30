Georgia may get rid of license plate stickers

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia is considering the idea of eliminating the stickers motorists must attach to license plates, a decision that could do away with a ritual that’s become familiar for many drivers – the decals got stuck on more than 10.7 million vehicles in the last fiscal year alone.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a majority of states across the nation still use license plate or window decals to visually signal a vehicle’s registration status.

The small group of states that don’t include Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In Georgia, the idea has been floating around for a while but there’s no definitive plan.

But for the first time, the state Revenue Department has been tasked with a fact-finding mission. Its report is due to the state Legislature by Jan. 1.