Cellphone service could be spotty for rural eclipse-watchers

ST. LOUIS (AP) – If you plan to livestream next month’s solar eclipse from one of the prime viewing spots, here’s a thought: Stick the cellphone in your pocket, put on your paper glasses and enjoy the celestial wonder.

Otherwise, frustration is possible since the best places to see the eclipse on August 21st are largely in rural areas with spotty cell coverage.

Even as the major cellphone companies temporarily upgrade service, there are no guarantees you’ll be able to post to social media as quickly as you’d like.

The solar eclipse will be seen first in Oregon and cut diagonally across 14 states to South Carolina. It will be the first seen coast-to-coast since 1918.

Cellphone companies plan to bring in temporary towers to boost connectivity at some of the big eclipse-watch events.

