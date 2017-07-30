Back home, Congressman Carter talks about what’s next for health care

SAVANNAH, Ga. – After returned home this weekend, “disappointed” in his fellow Congressman and women, Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter says he’s not giving up on fighting for affordable health care in the United States.

In an interview with WSAV on Sunday, Carter expressed his frustrations and defended the Republican majority House of Representative’s actions to “repeal and replace” ObamaCare. Now that the Senate’s failed vote delays a timeline for legislative action, Carter says his resolve is secure.

“Well, we’re Americans and we never give up. and I’m certainly not giving up and I don’t want them to give up. Yes, we’ve got a lot of trouble in our healthcare system. I still maintain that it’s the best healthcare system in the world. If you’re sick there’s not where else you want to be but America. That’s where you want to get treatment. Yes, there are costs. It needs to be accessible, it needs to be affordable, it needs to be patient centered and that’s what we’re trying to address,” Carter said.

Carter is expected to attend several town hall events throughout the first district in the week to come.

