Back To School ‘cuts’ for kids

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)– A free spa day for kids, that’s unheard of. But this barbershop owner made it happen. Dawan Trammel, owner of The Cut Barbershop located in Savannah Mall hosted free haircuts for kids before they head back to school. A perfect way to get them ready for that first day of school picture.

Trammel says, “back to school is the perfect time to give.”

Not only did they provide haircuts, but, blowouts, braids, manicures and pedicures. With Georgia not having it’s annual tax free weekend this year, many parents are still trying to find a way to save more.

Many waited in line, shopped, and even had their child wait to sign up to be the next one in the chair.

“To be able to give back to the community a lot of the times we are in situations in cities, now a days especially where the youth don’t feel like they are supported at all and I feel back to school is the perfect time to give back,” Trammel said.

He hopes to continue finding a way to support and give back to the community where it is beneficial.