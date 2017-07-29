Family reunion for those who lost loved ones to violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Summer is a time for families to gather but on Saturday dozens came together for a family reunion no one imagined they’d be invited to during their lifetime.

The first Community Family Reunion took place in Savannah’s Mother Mathilda Beasley Park with one mission.

“There is still love in Savannah,” Michelle Pastures called out to the crowd.

Michelle and Joseph Pastures’ son, James, was murdered in 2015. Since then they have been adamant about raising awareness about violence and peace in Savannah.

“A family reunion brings families together and that’s what we’re trying to do. Not only our family but families of murdered victims come together and have fun.To let them know there is happiness even though we don’t have our child,” Pastures said.

The day brought dancing, spoken word poetry, prayer and family friendly events promoting unity over violence.

“We can’t continue to not talk about violence,” Linda Wilder-Bryan said. Wilder-Bryan’s son Lawrence was too murdered in 2015. “And what Michelle and Joe Pastures have done today is just another example of people wanting to not let evil win.”

The event was free to the public and hosted by People Against Killing. Tickets were sold for raffle items and backpacks for back to school children.