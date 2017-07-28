Video: Police release body cam video from fatal accident involving Venus Williams

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (NBC) – There’s new police body cam video out showing how officers responded to the fatal accident in June involving tennis star Venus Williams.

Williams has been cleared of any criminal charges, but the family of the dead man has filed a lawsuit against Williams.

The body cam videos show Palm Beach Gardens police at the accident scene talking to Venus Williams and the occupants of the other vehicle.

The 37-year old tennis star drove into an intersection where the two cars collided.

The passenger in the other car, 78-year old Jerome Barson, told officers he was a little confused.

Two weeks later, Barson died from his injuries.

Despite the officers’ initial observations, Palm Beach Gardens police released a statement saying Venus lawfully entered the intersection.

Venus Williams–who is worth an estimated $75 million–has only spoken once about the accident.

The victim’s family say it’s not enough.

They want admission of guilt and an apology.