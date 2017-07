SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place late Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting took place at the 600 block in Yamacraw Village near the corner of Bay Street and Fahm Streets shortly after 11:30 p.m.

One person sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No other details are being shared at this time. WSAV will continue to keep you updated as more information is made available.