SC police arrest two teens for string of racially motivated crimes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities in South Carolina have arrested two teenagers in connection to armed robberies and kidnappings that they believe were racially motivated.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the arrest of 17-year-old Raquan Green and a 15-year-old juvenile solves a string of crimes that began with a robbery on July 3 in Columbia.

It then escalated involving victims at two apartment complexes being held at gunpoint, robbed, forced to withdraw money from ATM’s and threatened with violence.

The sheriff says the two suspects, who are African-American indicated they were targeting white victims. He says the pair released and apologized to a victim who was black.

Authorities say one female victim was threatened with sexual assault.

One victim spoke to the media on Thursday, detailing how she escaped by jumping out of the vehicle while it was moving, suffering minor injuries in the process.

“I mean I’m so lucky that I wasn’t hurt worse,” says Jordan, who escaped from kidnappers.

She continued, “I thought back to my mom. She was almost a victim of sexual assault when she was in college. And she fought back and fought the man off and I thought you know, I’m going to be strong like my mom. And I’m going to get myself out of this.”

The incident started with the robbery of a delivery person on July 3 in Columbia.

