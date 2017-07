Savannah, GA – The Bethesda Blazers crossed one more item off their back to school checklist. Sandfly Family Dental donated custom fitting mouth guards to the entire team. Experts say a proper fitting mouth guard can help prevent serious head injuries especially in a contact sport like football.

If you want to reach out Dr. Angela Canfield to get a fitted mouth guard you can contact her at Sandfly Family Dental at 912-349-0472