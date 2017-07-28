Open houses scheduled for Long County

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s almost time for the first day of school! But before heading back on Tuesday, check out the schedule for Long County open houses.

Smiley Elementary: Friday, July 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Walker Elementary (for Walker’s Pre-K, 4 & 5 Grades): Friday, July 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Long County Middle: Monday, July 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Long County High: Monday, July 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Long County High PreK: Monday, July 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information on supply lists, schedules, and more visit http://www.longcountyps.com/