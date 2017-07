EFFINGHAM COUNTY (WSAV) – The first day of school arrives soon and to get ready to go back, the following open houses have been scheduled for Effingham County.

Open houses for Effingham middle and high schools are scheduled for Monday, July 31, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Effingham elementary schools will host open houses from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1.

Don’t forget! The first day of school for Effingham County is August 3. For more information visit here.