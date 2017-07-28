Metro launches “Caught Doing Good” campaign to reward kids in community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is launching its first-ever “Caught Doing Good” campaign today.

For the next four weeks, officers will go a step further to acknowledge youth in the community who are committing acts that make our city a better place.

Officers will be on the lookout for kids doing things like wearing a helmet, using a crosswalk, or picking up litter in their neighborhood.

Kids “caught” doing these acts will be rewarded with a treat from McDonald’s, in the form of a voucher for a free apple pie, ice cream cone, or ice cream sundae.

The program serves to encourage positive, out-of-the-car interactions between police officers and Savannah’s youth and will run through August 25.