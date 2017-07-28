SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –Meet this week’s Perfect Pets.

Meet Ol Donovan. He is a 1-year-old white and brown hound mix.

Meet Wilford! He is a 6-year-old Chihuahua mix with a short black and tan coat.

Meet Boo. He’s a 10 month old sweetie who is very curious and loves being around you. He is a black cat, but don’t let your superstitions get the better of you! If he joins your household, he’ll be sure to keep the ghosties and ghouls away with his fearless, lion-like attitude.

If you’d like to adopt these Perfect Pets, you can find them at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive. They’re open Tuesday through Sunday. You can find more information on their website at humanesocietysav.org.