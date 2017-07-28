“Meat the Vegan” cooking competition to benefit Coastal Center for Developmental Services

Two local chefs are squaring off to see who has the better dishes- the meat eater or the vegan.

Davida Harris, owner of Natural Selections Cafe- a vegan restaurant- will take on Travis Phillips, owner of The Painted Chef, for one of the tastiest competitions around! It’s called, “Meat (M-E-A-T) the Vegan” where meat dishes will be converted to vegan delights.

Menu items includes Crab Cakes, Pulled Pork, and Shrimp & Grits.

Don’t miss this day of music, fun, and of course food– Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 8am to 4pm at Natural Selections Café– 1526 Bull Street.

Tickets are $35 per person; $50 per couple and include all six meals and dessert as well competition viewing.

Proceeds benefit the Coastal Center for Developmental Services.