Long Trains, Long Waits: How does it impact local business?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local business owners say trains have had an impact on the flow of business and traffic over the past month.

Terrence Durrence, Owner of Powertrain Inc. says, “Numerous times a day for lengthy periods of time they block the road and create a traffic havoc where no one can get in no one can get out and it’s just hurting our business tremendously.”

When customers turn around, it does the same for business. Durrence says their main duty is shipping and receiving products.

However, if the delivery trucks can’t get through, they continue with their residential route and return later.

This delay keeps customers from getting their products when promised.

Nico Berlin has been at Jarrell’s Top Dollar Recycling for 20 years. He says “he’s never seen it this bad.”

Berlin explains, “The lanes on both sides of the track are miles long; business can’t get the traffic in and out. If you travel around Telfair Road or Tremont Road all you see is tractor trailer traffic… it affects everybody.”

CSX is the parent corporation of the company that operates the rail yard nearby.

In a statement, they said, “CSX works to minimize the impact of our operations on neighboring communities while also striving to provide excellent service to our freight customers. In Savannah, trains departing from and arriving at CSX’s local rail yard may block Telfair Road as they adhere to restricted speeds within the yard or wait for clearance to proceed to their destination. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our neighbors.”

According to Savannah Traffic Engineer, Mike Weiner, “City code allows a train to block a railroad crossing for only 10 minutes.”

However, the citation would have to be given out by Garden City Police Department because the jurisdiction differs along Tremont Road.