Georgia Senator: ‘Throughout this entire process, we have witnessed everything that’s wrong with Washington’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) issued his comments on the Senate’s effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, which he supported. The effort ultimately failed tonight by a vote of 49 to 51 after GOP Senators John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins joined with Democrats to oppose the measure.

Purdue said in his statement, “Throughout this entire process, we have witnessed everything that’s wrong with Washington. The Senate had a real opportunity to dismantle the most damaging parts of Obamacare. As Republicans have railed against the failures of Obamacare for the last seven years, Democrats have failed to acknowledge any shortcomings of Obamacare and refused to try to fix a broken system.

“Now, due to an unworkable budget process and politicians who put their political self-interests ahead of national interest, Obamacare remains the law of the land. This means that the poorest among us will continue to be fined because they can’t afford Obamacare. This means more than 300,000 Georgians below the poverty line will still not have access to the insurance Obamacare promised. Additionally, this means the Medicaid expansion will continue as an open-ended government program that cannot be sustained.

“The American people should be outraged and should demand real change now. It is extremely important that we get this fixed. We have to make sure people have access to affordable health care, which they don’t under Obamacare. We have got to work to reduce premiums, which have skyrocketed and priced people out of the market. We have got to put Medicaid on a sustainable path and make sure preexisting conditions continue to be covered. Those are the big objectives and nothing has changed. Now, we have got to come together and get this done for the American people.”