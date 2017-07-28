Garden City woman arrested on arson charges

Related Coverage Update: Police arrest woman in connection to Salt Creek Road fire

Garden City — (WSAV)

A 27-year-old woman is behind bars charged with setting a Garden City home on fire. Police arrested Krista Huggins on arson charges.

Authorities say an elderly couple managed to make it out of the home alive, but several pets died in the fire.

Police say Huggins estranged husband’s family lives at the home. They say the fire to his bedroom and then ran away from the scene. It happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday at a home on Salt Creek Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from inside the house. Police say Huggins was not living in the home at the time.

Family members informed police Huggins suffers from mental issues.

“The information we have received is that she is schizophrenic. It’s unknown if she’s been diagnosed with it,” says Detective Roberto Rodriguez with the Garden City Police Department.

Police say Huggins will now undergo a mental evaluation. She remains behind bars without bond facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, arson, and cruelty to animals.