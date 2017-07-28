Free concussion screenings offered for athletes of all ages

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Several Georgia Southern University faculty and local medical groups have teamed up to offer comprehensive concussion baseline and post-injury screening to help injured athletes return to play.

A statement by Georgia Southern University reads, “The project is part of ongoing concussion research at the University, and is aimed to provide no-cost concussion screening to an at-risk group who may or may not have access to these types of screenings.”

The event is intended for adolescents, but concussion screenings will be open to the general public from 7-9 p.m. on Aug. 1-3 and Aug. 8-10, at Clark Medical Group in Statesboro.

The walk-in appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis.

This is a partnership between Georgia Southern University School of Health and Kinesiology faculty Nicholas Murray, Ph.D., Barry Munkasy, Ph.D., Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation and Clark Medical Group.

In the event a concussion has occurred, individuals will have the opportunity to complete a follow-up assessment with project staff at Clark Medical Group or at Georgia Southern University’s Hanner Biomechanics Lab.

All information gathered will be shared with the individual’s medical practitioner to aid in managing the athlete’s recovery process.