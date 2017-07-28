Chairman Al Scott on ending of police merger, Chatham County is looking at options

Chatham County Chair Al Scott says a task force has been created by the County Manager to work on how to best provide police services to those in the unincorporated area. This comes after a vote last week from the Savannah City Council to end the merger between the city and county.

Scott assured unincorporated residents that whatever happens – that they will have adequate police protection the first of February when the City says the merger will end. He says that forming a separate County department is feasible and believes the County has the money to do so.

Scott told reporters that County officials, including himself had not ignored attempts at communication in recent weeks and that City and County staff had met just the day before the City Council’s vote last Friday.

Scott said he is disappointed by the Council’s vote and that other commissioners still believe that the City benefits most from the merger.

Scott said he would be willing to meet with the Chamber of Commerce which has offered to STILL try to mediate an agreement on the merger. But Scott also said he still doesn’t accept that Chatham County owes the City $7 million for past services and some projected costs, which has been a major point between the parties. Scott said in terms of the future, the City would have to be more agreeable to changes in a funding formula outlined in a recent police study. That is something a City spokesman said today is not likely to happen.