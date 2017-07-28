Bringing the alphabet to life! Local artist unveils small works show, August 4

Friday, August 4, local artist and illustrator, Jessica Duthu, will debut her series,”The Animal Alphabet,” at Henny Penny Art Space & Cafe.
The exhibit is part of the trending #100dayproject in which artists and writers complete a project in a 100 day time frame.
Jessica is also the artist and creative mind behind Strawberry Moth Ltd, an imaginative children’s brand, based in Savannah.
Event Details:
“The Animal Alphabet”
Friday, August 4
Henny Penny Art Space & Cafe
1514 Bull St.
6-9pm
Grab a treat from the cafe, capture a photo at the creature themed photo booth, and get creative with a FREE craft project!
Click here for more information.
Check out Jessica’s clothing line for kids: http://www.strawberrymoth.co/
Watch our interview with Jessica in the video box.