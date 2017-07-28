After veterans protest, new deal struck to end VA budget crisis

By Published:
David Shulkin
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2017. Shulkin said Monday the department will be overhauling its electronic health records, adopting a commercial product used by the Pentagon that he hopes will improve care for veterans and reduce wait times for medical appointments. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – After a week of debate and protests by veterans’ groups, Congressional Republicans and Democrats say they have struck a deal for a $3.9 billion emergency spending package to fill a shortfall at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The plan sets aside $2.1 billion over six months to continue funding the Choice program, which provides federally paid medical care outside the VA and is a priority of President Donald Trump. VA Secretary David Shulkin had warned that Choice would run out of money by mid-August without emergency help.

But veterans’ groups had insisted that the emergency funding bill also include additional investments in VA infrastructure.

