Senate considers ‘skinny repeal’ of Obamacare

By Published:
Mitch McConnell, John Barrasso, John Thune, John Cornyn
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., joined by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speak with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, after Vice President Mike Pence broke a 50-50 tie to start debating Republican legislation to tear down much of the Obama health care law. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — After efforts to repeal Obamacare failed twice this week, the U.S. Senate starts debating new ideas Thursday, including one that could leave millions without coverage.

The so-called “Skinny Repeal” could get a vote.

It gets rid of some taxes and penalties for not buying insurance, but doesn’t touch low income subsidies or Medicaid.

The Congressional Budget Office says 16 million people could lose coverage and premiums would go up 20 percent under that plan.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2tMB07g

