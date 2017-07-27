Savannah Metro ID victim in Bodies Court shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (July 27, 2017) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the first block of Bodies Court on July 26.

At about 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the scene and found Keyvon Crenshaw, 17, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Evidence suggests Crenshaw was involved in risky behavior at the time of the incident. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.