Savannah man who attempted to murder police officer could see parole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County prosecutors are objecting to early parole for a Savannah man sentenced in 2011 for shooting at a police officer.

Keenan Green was charged with attempted murder among other things and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The charges stem from a high-speed chase during which Green shot out the back window of a police cruiser.

Green was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and related charges. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Local officials expected him to serve at least 35 years of his sentence, but by law, he could be considered for parole next year.

The District Attorney’s office is getting a six-month heads up by parole officials after complaining last year that several cases took them by surprise.

A DA spokesman says they’ve already objected and that this case highlights problems in the law that should be changed.