Savannah man arrested on tenth DUI charge in ten years

Pooler — (WSAV)

A Savannah man is arrested multiple times on DUI charges, and tonight, he’s out of jail and back on the streets.

Police arrested Ajaykumar Patel last week in Pooler. They were called to the McDonald’s on Pooler Parkway after a woman claimed a man in a black BMW was blocking her car as she sat inside it in one of the parking spaces. The woman claims he refused to move.

According to the police report, an officer walked over to Patel, who was sitting inside the BMW, and when he let down his window, police say a strong odor of alcohol came from inside his car. Police say they asked Patel how many drinks he had, according to the report, Patel told the officer, he didn’t know, possibly up to seven the night before.

Police took the 34 year old into custody.

When they checked his history, they found Patel had been arrested 9 times before on DUI charges out of Pooler, Port Wentworth, and Savannah.

Theresa Dewild with Mother’s Against Drunk Driving was shocked to see Patel’s lengthy arrest record that dates back to 2007.

In fact, last week, he got out of jail on $5,000 bond just hours after he was arrested on a tenth DUI charge.

“To have an alleged drunk driver with that many charges to be released back out in the public definitely makes MADD outraged,” says Theresa Dewild, with Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.

We asked police why Patel spent such a short time behind bars, they told News 3 they will continue to arrest anyone who endangers the roadway or citizens, but they say it’s up to the courts to determine bonds for suspects.