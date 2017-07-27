Rep. Mark Sanford urges FCC to combat prison cellphones

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A former South Carolina governor now in Congress is asking federal communications officials for their help combatting the danger of cell phones in the hands of prison inmates.

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford on Thursday asked Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai to reverse a policy prohibiting states from using technology to jam signals of cell phones smuggled to inmates behind bars.

Sanford released the following statement:

This letter represents the beginning of the discussion on how to get cell phone jammers into prisons. Right now, technology exists that can prevent the use of illegal cell phones in prison. But it’s not being used. To not use all possible tools at our disposal puts people’s lives in danger and – in some cases – makes a mockery of what it should mean to be behind bars.

Pai has said decades-old law governing airwave regulation has tied the agency’s hands. But Sanford says it’s lobbying by the cell phone industry that has kept states from being able to jam.

Sanford’s letter comes weeks after an inmate escaped one of the state’s maximum-security facilities in a scheme officials said was facilitated in part by use of illegal cell phones.

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling has called cellphones his agency’s biggest security threat.