Police seek suspect for camera, vehicle theft in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify a suspect for petit larceny and motor vehicle theft.

The victim’s video surveillance camera was stolen from the side of his home at 1 Westfield Court in Bluffton on July 26, 2017. The victim reviewed the surveillance tape and submitted a picture of the suspect looking into the camera.

On the same night, a 2007 silver Sierra GMC truck, with S.C. tag NNS323, was stolen from the house across the street where the camera theft occurred.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related.

If you have any information about this individual, contact L/Cpl. M. Hardy at 843-255-3310 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Please reference case # 17S158762.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).