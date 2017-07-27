Our Hometown: RockFest Back to School event this weekend

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

You’re Invited to Overcoming by Faith’s Annual RockFest Back-To-School Event.

The fun begins this Friday, July 28, at 8 pm with free drive-in movie night featuring ‘Trolls.’

There will be free popcorn & drinks for everyone!

Then on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm, bring the entire family for a fun-filled day of carnival rides, bouncy inflatables for the kids, games, giveaways, and food.

There will also be a FREE School Uniform giveaway to children in need.

It all takes place at the OBF campus- that’s 9700 Middle ground road.

The event is open to the public.

For more information, call: (912) 927-8601 or visit the RockFest Back To School Event Facebook page.

