Military chief says transgender policy to remain until further notice

The Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The nation’s top military officer says U.S. policy on transgender individuals serving in uniform has not – and will not – change until Defense Secretary Jim Mattis receives the president’s policy direction and Mattis determines how to implement it.

Gen. Joseph Dunford is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Dunford made the statement in a note Thursday to all service chiefs, commanders, and enlisted military leaders.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the note.

Dunford is responding to Trump’s announcement on Twitter Wednesday that the government will not allow or accept transgender people in the military “in any capacity.”

He says that for now, “we will continue to treat all of our personnel with respect.”

