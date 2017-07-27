Metro seeks public’s help identifying entering auto suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Islands Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an entering auto incident that occurred June 28.

The entering auto occurred in the 4700 block of Waters Avenue the night of June 28. Reportedly, a male and female suspect entered a vehicle, taking two bags with items of value inside.

One suspect is described as a white male standing 5-foot-10 and weighing approximately 230 pounds. During the incident, he wore an orange shirt and black shorts.

The second suspect is described as a white female with blonde hair, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing approximately 145 pounds. She wore a black and gray jacket and cheetah print tights during the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-2355.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.