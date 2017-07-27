Marine Corps: 18-year-old killed in Ohio fair accident enlisted 5 days prior

Related Coverage 1 dead, 7 injured in thrill ride accident at Ohio state fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAV) – The 18-year-old killed in an amusement ride accident at the Ohio State Fair last night was a U.S. Marine recruit, according to the Marine Corps Recruiting Station in Charleston, West Virginia.

Tyler Jarrell was scheduled to attend basic training at Parris Island in South Carolina next summer. According to Chief Sgt. Caitlin Brink, the young man hoped to become a combat engineer.

Jarrell enlisted just five days before he died.

Police say seven others, including four teenagers, were injured while others were hit with debris.

The injured were identified as Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg; Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus; Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus; Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala; Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus; Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus; and a 14-year-old male victim whose name will not be released.

The operator of the ride, Amusements of America, says inspections took place several times before the fair opened Wednesday. They are working with investigators to determine the cause of the accident.

The maker of the ride is ordering the same rides to be shut down at fairs around the world.