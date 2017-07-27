Lowcountry college police program to get active shooter simulator

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WSAV) – The question many police officers face today: to shoot or not shoot. According to the Washington Post database, 2,522 people have been shot and killed by police officers in the US since 2015. In 2016, 135 police officers were killed in the line of duty, 64 of them by a firearm. Recently, a shooting in Hardeeville injured two police officers and while they survived, the incident led to changes in the Criminal Justice Program at the Technical College of the Lowcountry.

“One of my students was hired with the Hardeeville Police Dept. and had been working there about three months when their incident occurred,” said Criminal Justice Professor Michael Ricks, “That encounter made us start thinking ‘Okay, what are we teaching them to help them once they get hired?'”

Thanks to a $43,000 dollar grant from Palmetto Electric, they’re answering that question with the help of virtual training equipment.

“The V-100 system is the firearms simulator. It’s automated. And what it does it gives the student the opportunity to fire at a scenario we can build those scenarios locally,” said Ricks.

Their task is to learn to make the split second decision: shoot or don’t shoot.

“They have to think through the scenario to see if it warrants a deadly force. And once they see that then it helps them develop those critical thinking skills,” said Ricks, “The more we train in the critical thinking, the better they’re going to be when they get on the street.”

“It’s not having to fire live rounds so number one that helps with the budget every year, you know you’re using a simulator and the technology that’s out there now, you actually feel like you’re firing a real weapon,” said Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward.

He adds that Hardeeville is looking forward to getting more officers from the local program, “I just asked a bunch of other students here today about maybe coming aboard the Hardeeville police department in the near future.”

Once students graduate from the program, they’ll go into a police academy. Professor Ricks says this training will help them get through the academy and be even more prepared for a badge.