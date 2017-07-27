JUST IN: GBI investigates death of Appling County inmate

BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Douglas Regional Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Appling County Jail.

Kelsey Jerome Rayner Sr. was found deceased in his cell around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday by a jailer.

GBI was requested shortly after by Sheriff Mark Melton of the Appling County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death.

Rayner’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Savannah for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Appling County Sheriff’s Office at (912)367-8120.