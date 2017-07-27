Hardeeville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2014 murder

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Jasper County man pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in the 2014 shooting death of Dwayne Manuel.

Byron Singleton, 45, of Hardeeville, received a 20-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and five years for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The sentences will be served concurrently, Circuit Court Judge Perry M. Buckner ruled.

Singleton shot Manuel three times during a dispute November 12, 2014, on Church Street in Hardeeville.

Witnesses said the men had a verbal disagreement over Singleton’s girlfriend the day of the shooting.

Witnesses also said they heard three gunshots and later saw Singleton drive to Millstone Boat Landing in the Purrysburg Community, where he tossed a gun into the river.

“This incident quickly escalated when the defendant decided to go and get a gun to deal with his problem,” said Jasper County Career Criminal Prosecutor Assistant Solicitor Mary Jones. “Mr. Singleton then tried to cover up his crime by tossing the gun and burning the clothes he wore during the shooting. It’s clear that he put a lot of thought into his actions and now he has the time to reflect on them.”

Singleton’s record dates to 1990 and includes armed robbery and criminal domestic violence. He must serve a minimum of 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.