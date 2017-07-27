Hardeeville hosts Back to School Party on Aug. 5

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – The City of Hardeeville is hosting a Back to School Party for the local communities to wrap up the end of summer and welcome the new school year. The event will be held on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

All ages are welcome to come out and enjoy the fun!

There will be inflatables, hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn, and music for everyone to enjoy. Local Government and School Officials will be in attendance to kick off the new school year and the Youth Councils Campaign for Anti- Distracted Driving and Anti- Littering. The event will take place behind the Hardeeville City Hall.

The street address is 205 Main Street, Hardeeville SC 29927. For more information please contact the Hardeeville Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department at 843-784-2231.