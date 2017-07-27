Glynn County PTA hosts ‘Membership Bowl’ on Aug. 3

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – To get parents and the community excited about the start of the 2017-18 school year, the Glynn County PTA Council will hold the Fifth Annual PTA Membership Bowl on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Glynn County Stadium.

The even is designed to promote PTA membership and community engagement in education, and will feature PTA tents from each Glynn County public school, games and activities, free food, sponsor tents and entertainment.

“The PTA Membership Bowl has become a signature event for our community that signals the start of the new school year,” said Glynn County PTA Council President Christine Pierce. “Last year, more than 1,000 people joined PTA at the event. We want to see that number increase this year.”

Each Glynn County public school will have a tent hosted by PTA and school representatives. Families who sign up for PTA membership will be entered into drawings for prizes donated by businesses throughout Brunswick and the Golden Isles. Athletes and cheerleaders from Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy will conduct activities on the field for kids of all ages. There will be bounce houses, games and fun activities for children of all ages.

The event is presented by the Glynn County PTA Council and the Glynn County School System with promotional support provided by The Brunswick News, Maggie Dutton State Farm, Dairy Queen Exit 29, Ameris Bank, Applebee’s and Weaver Orthordontics, as well as in-kind contributions from many local businesses and organizations.